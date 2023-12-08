Public offers input on proposed Memorial Bridge replacement

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans to replace Memorial Bridge are underway .

On Thursday evening, officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation held a public meeting at the Kroc Center to discuss their proposed plans for the 90-year- old eastbound bridge.

IDOT officials say they have a design in mind, but still have details to work out.

“The existing bridge is a little narrow so we’ll add shoulders to it,” said IDOT Region 4 Engineer Jeff Myers. “We’re also planning to have a shared use path, like some pedestrians to be able to cross the bridge.”

Myers said the idea behind the meeting was to hear feedback from residents who use the bridge regularly.

Illinois resident Ted Siebers, who owns Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors in West Quincy is among one of thousands who drive bridge-to-bridge.

Siebers spoke with IDOT representatives about making Memorial Bridge and Bayview Bridge two way bridges to improve traffic flow.

“The number one concern is usually coming across is truck traffic,” Siebers said. “To me it seems to make sense to put the cars on Broadway and the trucks on 57 and not have them all go through downtown. Because that appears to be where all the traffic crashes are in that corridor where traffic has to criss-cross basically.”

Myers said both states have already earmarked money for the $150 million construction.

“It’ll be split 50/50 between the states,” Myers said. “So our partner Missouri will also be participating in the construction of that bridge. But Illinois is the lead state on this project.”

Myers says construction is slated to start in 2029.

If you would like to give feedback, go here.

