QHS Basketball prepares for Sterling

By Steve Looten and Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Fresh off a win Tuesday night at Galesburg, the Quincy high Blue Devils are getting ready for tomorrow night’s western big six conference showdown, at home, against sterling.

Quincy high has been impressive this season. Tuesday night they passed the ball well and limited their own turnovers to win by 50. Friday night, they might need their best game of the year so far. The Blue Devils are 5-0 on the season, and sterling comes in at 6-1.

“You know, it’s a well-coached team. They’re another team that hangs their hat on what they do defensively. A lot of weapons. They were able to beat moline in their conference opener, knocking down 12 threes, so it’s a group that does a little bit of everything offensively and throws in some tough-nosed defense, as well”, said head coach Andy Douglas.

