QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy University Hawks hosted their first GLVC home game of the season vs UMSL. The Women’s team gave their best effort, but fell to UMSL 62-44

The Men’s team hung with UMSL the whole way but fell into a 18-8 hole early in this one. The Hawks were unable to mount a comeback and they would fall 75-66.

