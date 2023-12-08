Quincy housing problems described as ‘not good’

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great Plains Action Society’s itinerary concluded Thursday by attending Quincy’s Human Rights Commission meeting.

That’s where they heard about the status of affordable housing in Quincy.

Commissioners received updates from both the YWCA and Safe and Livable Housing committee.

Representatives from both organizations described the status of affordable, livable and available housing as “not good.”

One committee member opined that Quincy’s housing crisis has been a non-partisan problem for decades.

Advocates say the problem is the result of the city not having an inspection program for years and that it’ll take the whole community to fix it.

“We have not created a program that means we can be sure that all people can be living in safety, and now we are paying the price for it,” Safe and Livable Housing Committee advocate Lisa Wigoda said. “This is for the people of Quincy, the children. Every day that they grow up in housing without locks, windows, or safe heating, those children grow up in trauma, and they are our future.”

Quincy’s Safe and Livable Housing Committee has been instrumental in creating and making housing complaint forms available to the public.

You can find them both online on the city of Quincy’s website or in person at city hall.

Quincy’s Human Rights Commission meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

