QPD issues arrest warrant for Kentucky Street apartment fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - After Tuesday’s apartment fire in the 700 block of Kentucky St., the Quincy Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect related to the cause of the fire.

Police said Thursday afternoon that the suspect is wanted for aggravated arson as other people were in the apartment at the time the fire started.

Firefighters said multiple residents were displaced due to the fire at 720 Kentucky Street, but no one was injured.

Quincy Police Department Chief Deputy of Operations Michael Tyler explained the importance of in-home fire prevention.

“Make sure your electrical outlets are in good, working condition,” Tyler said. “Make sure that you don’t have anything near a hot stove that can cause a flare-up. Have a safety plan to get out of the house, if something happens, you want to make sure you have an escape plan.”

If you see a fire start in your home, call 911.

