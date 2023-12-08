Quincy Police offer advice on driving with working headlights

QUINCY (WGEM) - With sunset occurring during the evening commute this time of year, it’s vital to ensure your headlights are working properly.

Driving with burned out headlights at night can easily cause travel pains when it comes to properly seeing the road and other oncoming cars.

Over the past month, 48 warning citations were issued to people driving with at least one burned out headlight or taillight.

According to Quincy Police Chief Deputy of Operations Michael Tyler, driving with burned out headlights during inclement weather puts you at even higher risk of getting in a car accident.

“Because a lot of times when it’s really foggy, if people don’t have their taillights and headlights working, then other traffic can’t see them,” Tyler said.

If you notice a headlight in your car has burned out, replace it with a bulb made to work in your car or take it to a mechanic.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.