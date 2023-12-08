Reservations for free Christmas Eve dinner open in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - A McDonough County church is again preparing to serve hundreds on Christmas Eve with their annual Christmas Eve Dinner.

Started in 2006, Maple Avenue Christian Church Senior Minister Donnie Case said he created the dinner to bring people together during the holiday season. Since then, the church has served between 300 and 500 local residents every year.

“There are a lot of people who have to spend the holidays alone, and so it allows us an opportunity to go in and meet with people in our community who may be alone, we get to have a word of prayer with them, we get to see what kind of needs they have in their life, and we try and meet those needs the best way we can,” Case said.

You don’t have to go to the church to reserve a plate, which are free. Meals can be delivered to your home, pick it up or dine in at the church. Deliveries start at 3:30 p.m. that day and the dine in starts at 5 p.m.

“Each dinner is for one person, so if you have multiple people that you’re feeding, let us know,” Case added.

Reservations can be made by calling the church at 309-837-9318. Dec. 13 is the last day to reserve a dinner.

