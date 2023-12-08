Roads through several Quincy parks to close for season
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Park officials announced that several roads through Quincy parks would be closing on Friday.
Officials stated roads in the following parks would be closed until further notice:
- Bob Bangert
- Parker Heights
- Gardner Park
- East Gardner
- Sunset Park
- Riverview (North and South roads)
- Indian Mounds
- South Park (Upper Loop to West and Lower Loop)
