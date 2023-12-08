Roads through several Quincy parks to close for season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Park officials announced that several roads through Quincy parks would be closing on Friday.

Officials stated roads in the following parks would be closed until further notice:

Bob Bangert

Parker Heights

Gardner Park

East Gardner

Sunset Park

Riverview (North and South roads)

Indian Mounds

South Park (Upper Loop to West and Lower Loop)

