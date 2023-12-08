Roads through several Quincy parks to close for season

Quincy Park District road closure sign
Quincy Park District road closure sign(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Park officials announced that several roads through Quincy parks would be closing on Friday.

Officials stated roads in the following parks would be closed until further notice:

  • Bob Bangert
  • Parker Heights
  • Gardner Park
  • East Gardner
  • Sunset Park
  • Riverview (North and South roads)
  • Indian Mounds
  • South Park (Upper Loop to West and Lower Loop)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Jeremy Jamal Coleman
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders
Thursday morning house fire.
3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house
Quincy native Hunter Hildebrand paying it forward by collecting Ronald McDonald House donations.
Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
Memorial Bridge
Public offers input on proposed Memorial Bridge replacement

Latest News

Pratt has worked in the public defenders office for seven years acting as the deputy chief for...
Christopher Pratt announces candidacy for Hancock County State’s Attorney
Tyler said Coleman turned himself in at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders
Police said they responded at 9:42 p.m. to the 200 block of N Griffith Street to a person who...
Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone
Rainfall totals have been revised
Thunderstorms possible