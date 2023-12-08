Senator Jil Tracy hosts Politics and Pancakes

By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois State Senator Jil Tracy (IL-R) hosted a ‘Politics and Pancakes’ on Thursday mornings to discuss interest in Illinois.

Tracy emphasized the need for Chicago politicians to understand how their policies affect cities outside of Chicagoland.

Other topics included the upcoming budget session, the migrant crisis in Chicago and economic development across the state.

“So it’s challenging to share with them how some of the policies they have are going to affect us downstate and that minority whip for the senate. It’s my duty to make sure they understand the consequences of some of those policies, and our priorities and issues are downstate,” Tracy said.

She also said that it’s important for Illinois residents to reach out about any concerns they may have.

