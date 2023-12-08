Thunderstorms possible

QUINCY (WGEM) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as we run through the evening hours and early morning hours on Saturday. It looks like we’re talking from now through 2 AM. Some of these storms may be strong but it doesn’t look like there’s quite enough energy for these storms to go to the severe side. Sometimes when we get a scenario like this, the freezing level aloft is low enough that it doesn’t take a lot of lift to get some hail going. So, at this time it looks like we could see some pea-sized hail, along with some pretty good rounds of thunder and lightning. The wind may gust to 40 miles per hour and it’s possible that some of the hail could get up to dime-sized. Severe criteria would have to be hail that is around the size of a quarter and wind gusts over 50 miles an hour. On to the weekend, there will be some cloud cover throughout the day on Saturday and temperatures will only top out in the mid-40s and stay fairly flat throughout the day with a west wind that will be a little bit on the breezy side. Sunday even though we’ll see a mostly sunny sky temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s.

Temps will be close to normal next week (Brian Inman)

Our coolest night of the week will be Sunday night into Monday morning. We expect to see temperatures dropping down into the mid-20s to low 20s. Next week temperatures will be running near the seasonal norms in the low to mid-40s. There’s a slight warming trend at the tail end of next week where we expect to see temperatures warming to near 50. In the long-range, at this time it does not appear that there will be a blast of arctic air anytime soon. If we were to stretch the forecast all the way out to Christmas day, I don’t see anything on the horizon that would indicate the temperature is dropping down into the teens or colder.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.