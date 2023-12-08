Tri-State residents discuss issues facing Indigenous people

The Great Plains Action Society met with local indigenous people Thursday afternoon at the...
The Great Plains Action Society met with local indigenous people Thursday afternoon at the Quincy Park District Headquarters to talk about the significance of Native Americans being visible in the community.(Gray Stations With Max)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great Plains Action Society met with local indigenous people Thursday afternoon at the Quincy Park District Headquarters to talk about the significance of Native Americans being visible in the community.

Standing Bear Council Event Coordinator Leslie Halsem discussed the importance of teaching Native American history in schools.

“To come out more and get involved in their own roots,” Halsem said. “And helping teach and educate about the people who used to live here, and about their own history themselves.”

Great Plains Action Society Representation Director Jessica Engelking also explained how non-indigenous people can help support Native Americans.

“They can read and educate themselves, learn the history,” Engelking said. “Enjoy Native media - there’s a lot more than there was when I was growing up.”

After Thursday afternoon’s talk, there was a tour of burial mounds at Parker Heights and a meeting with Youth Group from Bella Ease Community Services.

