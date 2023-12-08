Virtual reality enhances learning experience at JWCC

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Information Technology Director of John Wood Community College, Joshua Brueck, recently unveiled the school’s ambitious plans to integrate augmented reality (AR) features into its educational simulations.

Brueck emphasized the potential of AR to revolutionize the learning experience, stating, “moving forward, some of the other advances that I see is augmented reality growing a lot more, the capabilities of that and the interactions that you can put a body in the center of the room where you’re actually looking in the room itself. I think will provide neat features for the students.”

The integration of AR is expected to bring a new dimension to educational simulations, creating immersive experiences for students. Brueck believes this technology will allow students to be placed at the heart of learning scenarios, enhancing their understanding and engagement.

Joni Smith, an instructor at the school, expressed her enthusiasm for the new technology, noting, “So now the students are able to improve their confidence because they have had these experiences before.”

The Director of the Allied Health Sciences and Emergency Services Program, Kimberly Buck emphasized, “Simulations are crucial because they bridge the gap between theory and practice.”

The success of the simulation program is evident in the remarkable achievements of the nursing students. The Registered Nurse (RN) LCLEX has achieved a 100% pass rate for the last two quarters, showcasing the effectiveness of the VR simulations in preparing students for real-world scenarios. Similarly, the third quarter LPN NCLEX also saw a 100% pass rate.

Program coordinators expressed their commitment to continuing the use of virtual reality in the nursing program. The success of the simulations has become a hallmark of the program, providing students with valuable practical experience and enhancing their overall confidence.

The forward-thinking approach of JWCC ensures that its graduates are not only well-versed in theoretical knowledge but are also equipped with practical skills essential for their future careers in healthcare.

