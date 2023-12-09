Gov. Pritzker signs 16 bills including lifting nuclear moratorium and streamlining license renewals

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois has several new laws on the books Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker signed 16 bills into law. He also certified one.

Of the bills he signed, two include major achievements from this year’s legislative veto session, which took place in late October and early November.

On new law lifts the moratorium on the construction of new small-modular nuclear reactors. Supports believe the legislation will help the state meet its energy needs as it moves off fossil fuels.

Pritzker previously vetoed a similar bill citing concerns about the vagueness in that legislation’s definitions. Lawmakers passed a new bill during the veto session after working with the governor’s office.

Pritzker also signed legislation giving the Director of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) power to automatically renew licenses for health care workers for the next year. The agency had been facing a backlog forcing workers to wait months to get their license renewed. It potentially put them at risk of having their license lapsed. The new law also requires IDFPR to upgrade its software in the next six months to prevent this backlog from happening again.

