Hospital Report: December 9, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:

James R. Thompson, age 86, of Lenexa, Kansas, formerly of Hannibal, died on December 6 at Sunrise of Lenexa in Lenexa, KS.

Jeffrey George Spear, age 67, of Quincy, died on December 8 in his home.

Mae Pauline Peterson, age 76, of New London, Mo., died on December 9 at Monroe City Manor.

Allen Ray Sparrow, age 74, of Lewistown, Mo., formerly of Keokuk, died on December 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Births:

Dakota A. Jacks and Destiny Winkowitsch, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Josh and Marie Bliss, of Canton, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Matthew and Allison Witte, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Brandon and Ellie Genenbacher, of Hamilton, Ill., welcomed a girl.

