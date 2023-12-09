Illini XPress Walk-In clinic relocating next week

The new XPress Walk-In has a drive-through bay.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A clinic in the Tri-States is set to move locations.

Illini XPress Walk-In clinic in Pittsfield square is set to close for good, but health officials say not to worry. They’re relocating somewhere a little more convenient. Right behind the hospital.

“Having the staff on campus and having the patients on campus is convenient if they need outpatient tests or X-rays,” said Illini Community Hospital nurse manager Lexy Damon. “They don’t have to drive back to the hospital. It’s a hop, skip, and a jump right across the driveway here.”

And like the one in Quincy, the new clinic will feature a drive-through bay.

“I think it will be beneficial for families who have lots of children they will need to bring,” said student medical assistant Ashley Moore. “So they don’t have to get them out of the car and same for elderly patients who can’t get in and out.”

Moore said the existing clinic is a challenge for elderly or those with disabilities.

“They have to get out of their car and step up the curb and go in the building and wait for the room. Now, when this opens, they can wait in the comfort of their car,” Moore said.

Damon said if the services can’t be done in a car, patients can still walk in.

“If we need to bring someone inside for privacy purposes for things we obviously just can’t do in a car, we still have contracted and noncontracted DOT services and we obviously can’t do those in the car,” Damon said.

Damon said those services will be set up for specific days during the week. Those days are soon to be announced.

The Illini XPress Walk-In on 101 E. Washington St. will permanently close on Thursday, Dec. 14 at noon.

The new clinic on the northeast corner of Illini Community Hospital is set to open the following morning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Health officials said to contact your primary care provider or go to the Illini Community Hospital Emergency Room should you have an immediate medical concern.

