Last week for curbside yard waste pickup in Quincy

Yard waste pickup in Quincy.
Yard waste pickup in Quincy.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s the last week for curbside yard waste pickup in Quincy for the season.

Officials said the last day for pickup is Dec. 15.

Residents who utilize the pickup service should place leaves, grass and sticks which must be bagged, bundled or canned on the curb.

If you miss the deadline of have anything that doesn’t meet these qualifications or isn’t yard waste pickup, you can bring it to Evans Recycling at 711 W Radio Road.

