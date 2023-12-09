QFD stresses fire safety after changing wreath bulbs

QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy firefighters have had their hands full fighting and investigating recent fires in the Gem City.

One of them happened Thursday morning in a vacant house.

The Quincy Fire Department has changed two bulbs from red to white in its Keep the Wreath Red campaign.

It serves as a visual reminder for residents to remember fire safety this holiday season and beyond.

Quincy firefighters responded to 125 North 14th Street Thursday morning where they found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

“When our crews finishing up on scene yesterday, our investigators coordinated with Quincy Police Department investigators,” said QFD Deputy Chief Steve Salrin. “Right now, that investigation is strictly turned over to the police department.”

The two-story duplex was vacant, but firefighters on scene were initially concerned.

“Our initial reaction is there could be people still trapped in there,” Salrin said. “So that’s our focus. What complicates things on homes that are in this kind of disrepair is you don’t know what the interior is like as far as its structural stability. Also, we have a concern for potential victims and then concern for our firefighters as well.”

No one was in the structure by the time firefighters arrived.

Even though this fire had nothing to do with holiday safety, firefighters still want to remind area residents about the importance of fire prevention this holiday season and beyond.

“Make sure you get your space heaters aren’t plugged into an extension cord, and make sure that there’s no combustibles within about three feet, too,” Salrin said. “We just want to make sure everybody stays safe this time of year, whether it be holiday decoration related or heating.”

Salrin said investigators think Thursday’s fire was set.

However, they’re unsure about whether it was intentional or an accident from someone trying to stay warm.

Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued in connection to an unrelated fire that happened earlier this week on Kentucky Street.

