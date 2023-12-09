Quincy family displays one-of-a-kind Christmas village collection

QUINCY (WGEM) - Each year, one Quincy family sets up a one-of-kind Christmas village in their home.

The collection started with just a few houses, but now it has grown into something much more.

Gloria and Mike Houghton started their Christmas village tradition 27 years ago.

“It started out with three houses and they were small houses it just grew and grew,” Mike Houghton said.

The Houghton’s said their inspiration came from the enjoyment of collecting their first few houses with their children.

“I’ve always loved the villages they’re just something I always thought was awesome and we also still have the original three houses,” Gloria Houghton said.

Even after all these years of adding to their collection, the Houghton’s never forgot the special Christmas villages that started it all.

“There was a farm and the farm had a silo, a house, and there was a country home and then a train station,” Gloria Houghton said.

And through different sales and gifts, the Houghton’s are still able to add to their Christmas village every year.

Mike Houghton has also done all the woodworking to create the various levels for the Christmas village.

“I made the shelves to tier it up to where it gives us the different heights all the way up it and everything,” Mike Houghton said.

The Christmas village collection takes two weeks to set up and they always start right after Thanksgiving.

They said all of that hard work is worth it to see the joy on their children and grandchildren’s faces when it’s finished.

“They’re pretty much in awe about it, they all think it’s fantastic,” Mike Houghton said.

“Sharing with the younger generation of our family and giving them an appreciation of the village,” Gloria Houghton said.

The Houghton’s know that their Christmas tradition is one-of-a-kind for their family to experience.

“This is something that you don’t really see often,” Gloria Houghton said.

And it’s something they’re really proud of.

This might be the Houghton’s last year setting the Christmas village collection up since they’re unsure if they’ll have room next year when they downsize homes.

