For all the Marbles: The 99th Annual Monroe City Tournament wraps up with the championship round

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - After a weeks’ worth of competing, four teams were left for the 99th Annual Monroe City Tournament Championship round.

Palmyra took on South Shelby for the girls’ match up.

This is the first time these two teams had met this season, but in the past anytime they face off it’s a game worth watching.

It was a back and forth match up from the beginning and it came down to 2.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Game tied, 61-61, Candra King passed it Clare Williams for a buzzer beating three.

Palmyra won 64-61 and became the 2023 Monroe City Tournament Champions.

“I think I probably need blood pressure medicine to start for the season, but no they played really great and that’s something I stressed is you know every timeout, we have less than a minute left, this is where we dig down deep, come together and just finish the game strong,” said Palmyra girl’s head basketball coach Kelsey Stuart.

For the boy’s match up the home team, Monroe City, took on Palmyra as both teams fought for the championship title.

It was a slow start for the boys in the first quarter, but in the second, Palmyra started to come alive.

Carson Hicks dropped two three-pointers in a matter of minutes to change the pace of the game.

In the end, Palmyra would get the victory over Monroe City, 43-23 and would also take home that championship trophy.

