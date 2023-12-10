Children gather at the Quincy Museum to celebrate St. Nicholas Eve

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday evening, Gem City residents brought their children to the Quincy Museum to celebrate St. Nicholas Eve.

The children were read Christmas books and sang Christmas music to help them get festive and into the holiday spirit.

At the event, Quincy Museum Executive Director Barbara Wilkinson-Fletcher explained how children were given the opportunity to see the magic of St. Nicholas and Christmas come to life.

“Then they partake of a European tradition in which the children leave a carrot in their shoe for St. Nicholas’s horse,” said Wilkinson-Fletcher.

After the children received their carrots, Santa paid a visit to read them a Christmas story and take pictures.

This is a long-standing tradition at the Quincy Museum as it’s been held for more than 25 years.

