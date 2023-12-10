Chilly end to the weekend, but warmer days are ahead

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday will start with breezy conditions of about 10-15 mph from the northwest as temperatures hold into the upper 20s. If you’re heading to church or for a bite to eat at breakfast Sunday morning, be sure to bundle up!

As the day progresses, winds will die down and abundant sunshine will dominate, but temperatures won’t increase much as winds will still come from the west at around 5-10 mph. Forecast highs across a vast majority of the region will hold between 37-40 degrees, which is 2-4 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Over the next several days, partly cloudy skies will rule over the Midwest as temperatures increase to near 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance for rain next Saturday, but other than that, the extended forecast shows dry weather as we press farther into December.

Expect generally warmer than normal conditions heading into the middle of December. In the...
Expect generally warmer than normal conditions heading into the middle of December. In the days leading up to Christmas, we have about a 3 in 4 chance to see above normal temperatures.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

If you’re wishing for a White Christmas this year, don’t get your hopes up. The Climate Prediction Center recently issued an 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook, and it shows the Tri-States has a 70-80% chance of seeing above normal temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas. This likely means that daytime highs will hover in the 40s and 50s through winter solstice.

