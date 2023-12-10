Efforts for new Carthage library still alive as matching campaign starts

The current two-story library is on the square.
The current two-story library is on the square.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Efforts are still alive to fundraise for a brand new Carthage Public Library. After bids came in about $2.5 million higher than expected last summer, the plans were temporarily put on hold.

In the last few weeks, Library Director Amy Gee said the library foundation has received a $100,000 pledge from an anonymous donor, so they’re using that as a donor-match campaign from now through March, 2024.

“She really believes in our library and the importance of a new building,” Gee said.

The current library on the square occupies two stories, which Gee said the new building would only be one level and located on the east side of town.

”We’re still working with the architect on ways to reduce costs in the building without it impacting the services we’ll be able to provide, and so we’re looking at cosmetic things and as many things we can do to cut costs,” Gee said.

The Carthage District Library Foundation originally received a $1.2 million grant almost two years ago and has since raised roughly $400,000 to start construction.

New library rendering
New library rendering

Gee said they’d like to cut costs down to $4 million or less.

Checks can be made to the Carthage District Library Foundation. The library is also having a gift basket raffle where all the proceeds will go towards the new library. Pledge forms can also be picked up at the library.

