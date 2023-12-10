The Hannibal Area String Orchestra holds annual Christmas concert

Hannibal Area String Orchestra
Hannibal Area String Orchestra(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - People from across the Tri-States listened to the melodies of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra Sunday afternoon.

The performance featured a wide variety of musicians from ages 9 to 79.

Iconic Christmas songs were played including ‘Christmas Canon’, ‘Silver Forest’ and ‘Sleigh Ride’.

According to Hannibal Area String Orchestra conductor Katie Schisler, Sunday’s orchestra didn’t just put everyone in the Christmas spirit, but it did a lot to bring the Tri-States together.

“It’s a lot about, just community, and people come out to listen even if they don’t know someone in the orchestra, which is really exciting for us,” Schisler said. “It’s really creating a new cultural identity for Hannibal that we are excited about.”

After each song performed, the audience erupted with applause.

This year was the 11th holiday season that the Hannibal Area String Orchestra has performed.

