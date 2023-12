QUINCY (WGEM) -After defeating Southeastern Friday night, the Raiders were looking to keep their success rate going as they took on Hannibal.

At the beginning it was a back and forth game, but QND would find their groove as the game progressed.

They go on to defeat Hannibal 59-43 and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.