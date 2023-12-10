Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

A pizza restaurant employee saved his fellow employees and customers inside the restaurant just as a tornado blew through Hendersonville.
By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A pizza restaurant employee helped customers and fellow employees get to safety when a tornado touched down in Hendersonville, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

“At first I was nervous because we had a building full of customers,” the employee said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, I got to get everyone to safety.’”

A tornado passed over the restaurant on New Shackle Island Road on Saturday.

With safety on his mind, the employee made sure everyone inside the restaurant made it to the backroom.

“I made sure, because there were kids there as well too, and made them all get down because I had big tables underneath there,” he said. “So, I made them get underneath the tables to make sure everyone was safe.”

As the tornado passed over the restaurant, the employee said you could hear the winds whistling through the doors.

“It was just scary. The building started shaking, so I was getting nervous that the building was going to collapse on everyone. That was the biggest thing that I was thinking about when it was coming through,” he said.

Around 20 businesses in the area were destroyed by the tornado.

