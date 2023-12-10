QU takes on Mckendree for a GLVC showdown

QUINCY (WGEM) - Last time the men faced off against Mckendree they lost by 4 points.

This time around they were looking to change that.

Zion Richardson helped by leading the team with 20 points.

QU shot 57% in the second half and in the end, they’d pull out an 80-63 win over Mckendree.

The women had their hands full a first place Mckendree team.

The Hawks played with a lot of fight, taking Mckendree down to the wire, but would fall short losing 65 to 61.

