QU takes on Mckendree for a GLVC showdown
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Last time the men faced off against Mckendree they lost by 4 points.
This time around they were looking to change that.
Zion Richardson helped by leading the team with 20 points.
QU shot 57% in the second half and in the end, they’d pull out an 80-63 win over Mckendree.
The women had their hands full a first place Mckendree team.
The Hawks played with a lot of fight, taking Mckendree down to the wire, but would fall short losing 65 to 61.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.