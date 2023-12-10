“They want to be here”: Keokuk students get their hands dirty with return of automotive programs

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Education is all about learning, but getting your hands dirty in the process takes it to a whole new level. With the return of automotive classes at Keokuk High School, about 40 students are getting hands-on experience every day, and it’s sparked an interest in what they might want to pursue post-graduation.

Every afternoon, two classes, with around 20 students each, fill a workshop at KHS, learning everything from tire rotations, oil changes to even engine rebuilds.

“They want to be here,” said program instructor Louis Clark.

Clark was part of the process to bring the program back to Keokuk. After nearly a decade without, he felt the time was right. Clark said the district received $3,200 in community donations as well as a $9,000 grant to get the program up and running again. That money, in turn, equipped the school with a lift, three tool boxes, some other hand tools and a tire machine.

According to Clark, KHS had a program a decade ago. He’s been with the district for 31 years, and now lets the students work on his own cars to better understand the world of auto mechanics.

Students are currently working on a 1954 Chevy truck and a 1951 Ford.

“These cars will have everything a new car will, power brakes, power steering, disc brakes,” Clark said.

Some students have already decided the auto industry is something they’d like to pursue as a real career in the future. KHS junior Chevy Barnes said he’s interested in auto body repair.

“Hands-on experience, I love getting hands-on, my hands dirty, I’m not really inside ever, so being outside ratcheting bolts, whatever else, I just love it,” Barnes said.

Students working on an old car during class. (WGEM)

Barnes has a family history of working on cars, as he said his family races at the Lee County Speedway. Barnes’ knowledge of auto repair began at an early age, and now he gets to live it everyday at school.

“There’s also things that I don’t know that I can learn, so I learn everyday that I’m in here,” Barnes added.

KHS junior Taylor Davis already has an apprenticeship as a diesel mechanic at J.J. Nichting, a farm equipment repair and dealer in Iowa.

“I leave here at 1 o’clock, then I get there and I’m there for about four hours each day and I fill out my sheets, do my online work and then I learn stuff with the older guys there,” Davis said.

Clark said the program also serves the bigger purpose of helping fill open positions in the auto industry. He said he’s already been contacted for internships for his students.

“We’re getting older, you know, people like me are ready to retire and we need to backfill those positions, and it’s baby boomers, so that’s a large group that’s leaving the workforce,” Clark said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.