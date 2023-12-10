Warsaw hosts first ever Christmas on Main

Christmas on Main
Christmas on Main(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST
WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - There was no shortage of holiday cheer on Saturday night for Warsaw’s first-ever Christmas on Main.

The Hancock County community celebrated the night out in town which included a lighted parade, live Nativity Scene, Christmas Market and more.

Residents like Oriana Casey were thrilled and hopeful the event returns to their community every year.

“I like it a lot because it’s something local that you can just go to,” Casey said.

Luckily for Casey, organizers hope to make Christmas on Main an annual tradition.

Warsaw also celebrated its Chamber of Commerce making a comeback for the first time in 30 years.

“We just were official as of August,” said Chamber of Commerce president Cassandra Grunewald. “But we’ve really come out with a bang. So everybody that’s involved they have sweat in the game. They want to see the success happen.”

Grunewald said since then, the Chamber has gained 18 members. And everyone in the community pulled together to make Christmas on Main possible.

“The point of a chamber is to be here to benefit and support your local businesses,” Grunewald said. “And that’s what we’re doing with things like Christmas on Main.”

Grunewald said she’s hopeful the night brought in 500-600 locals and visitors.

Christmas on Main also benefitted a cause with people bringing non-perishable food and toys to help make the holidays a little brighter.

