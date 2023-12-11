Ameren officials offer energy saving tips

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Ameren Illinois officials are offering simple energy efficiency tips that may allow customers to add some holiday jingle to their pocket this season.

Officials stated making the season bright can amount to more costs on your utility bill. But customers can help offset that cost by incorporating some simple tips into their daily routines to help lower their costs during the holiday season.

Replace incandescent holiday lights with LED lights . Using Energy Star-certified holiday lights cut down on energy costs.

Unplug unused electronics or holiday lights. Even if they are turned off, they are still drawing power, wasting energy and adding to your bill. Setting timers instead of leaving lights on the entire evening can also lower your usage.

Turn down your Smart Thermostat in advance of hosting holiday guests . Body heat will make your indoor temperatures rise, creating natural heat and saving on energy costs.

Check your furnace filter. Your furnace has likely accumulated a lot of dust from being dormant in the summer, so replace your filter before you start heating your home this winter.

Let the sunshine in. Take advantage of the heat from the sun by opening window shades and curtains on the south side of your house, so those warm rays can heat up your home. At night, close the curtains to keep the heat inside.

For customers who don’t have a smart thermostat, there is a special offer available right now that they can take advantage of.

Ameren Illinois and Google have joined forces to give Ameren Illinois heating customers another helpful way to save energy. Customers can receive a Google Nest Thermostat, at no cost with tax and shipping included, thanks to a special promotion that runs through Dec. 31. Visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/SaveNow for details.

“Simple changes to your habits can have an impact on your energy bill,” said Ameren Illinois director of energy efficiency Pat Justis. “Smart thermostats can help customers save money on their heating costs and allow them to put those savings toward other expenses this holiday season.”

For more information on the Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program, including ways to save, visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com.

