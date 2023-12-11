Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 11, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jessica Woodworth

Mike Finney

Gretchen Cole

Isabella Tarpein

Danielle Doellman

Tom Howard

Matayo Renteria

Valla Lou Dieterle

La Donna Parker

Linda Baldwin

Nicole Walton

Hunter Hull

Paige Harvey

Drew Begley

Chad & Shyanne Stark

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 10, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 10, 2023

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 10, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 9, 2023

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 9, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 8, 2023

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 8, 2023.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 9, 2023

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 8, 2023

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 9, 2023

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 8, 2023

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 7, 2023

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 7, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 7, 2023

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.