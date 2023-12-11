Gorgeous start to the work week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The work week will start on a cold note, albeit a seasonable one. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 20s across the Tri-States by the time you head to work on Monday. Therefore, you’ll want to wear the heavy coat as you step out the door. Partial cloudiness Monday morning will give way to ample sunshine during the afternoon.

Abundant sunshine will allow daytime highs to jump well into the 40s Monday afternoon, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

By Tuesday, a weak and dry cold front will sweep through the region, knocking high temperatures back to normal. Thereafter, a ridge develops over the Great Plains and Midwest, and temperatures rise to near 50 by the end of the work week. Through the next 7 days, the forecast remains dry.

