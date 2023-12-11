Gorgeous start to the work week

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The work week will start on a cold note, albeit a seasonable one. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 20s across the Tri-States by the time you head to work on Monday. Therefore, you’ll want to wear the heavy coat as you step out the door. Partial cloudiness Monday morning will give way to ample sunshine during the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies Monday morning will give way to abundant sunshine during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies Monday morning will give way to abundant sunshine during the afternoon.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Abundant sunshine will allow daytime highs to jump well into the 40s Monday afternoon, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Radiant sunshine will allow temperatures to top out in the mid 40s, which is slightly warmer...
Radiant sunshine will allow temperatures to top out in the mid 40s, which is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

By Tuesday, a weak and dry cold front will sweep through the region, knocking high temperatures back to normal. Thereafter, a ridge develops over the Great Plains and Midwest, and temperatures rise to near 50 by the end of the work week. Through the next 7 days, the forecast remains dry.

Milder conditions move into the Tri-States through the latter half of the work week, which...
Milder conditions move into the Tri-States through the latter half of the work week, which means daytime highs near 50.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker signs 16 bills including lifting nuclear moratorium and streamlining license renewals
ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
Missing La Grange man found safe
Quincy Christmas Village Spectacular
Quincy family displays one-of-a-kind Christmas village collection
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
La Grange Police ask for help finding man missing since house fire

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 12 10 2023
Expect generally warmer than normal conditions heading into the middle of December. In the...
Chilly end to the weekend, but warmer days are ahead
WGEM EVENING WEATHER SATURDAY 12 09 2023
Rainfall totals have been revised
Cooler Weekend