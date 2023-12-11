‘Hoodies for the Holidays’ distribution begins Tuesday

NECAC found that a lot of kids prefer sweatshirts over large coats.
NECAC found that a lot of kids prefer sweatshirts over large coats.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new program offered by NECAC provides families hoodies for the winter season.

“Hoodies for the Holidays” was created with the intention of supplying hoodies of all sizes to families in need.

NECAC found that a lot of kids prefer sweatshirts over large coats.

With hoodies more than likely being out of budget for most, they said this is a great way to keep families warm.

Coordinator Crystal Bliss said 55 hoodies have already been donated by local churches with more on the way.

“If there is still a need, you know, we’re going to do this up until Christmas,” Bliss said. “So if there’s still a need after the 12th and our inventory is still good, we’re definitely going to still help families.”

Distribution starts on Tuesday, if you are interested in either receiving or donating hoodies, you can contact NECAC at 573-324-2231.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker signs 16 bills including lifting nuclear moratorium and streamlining license renewals
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
Missing La Grange man found safe
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Snow flurries possible
Models indicate snow flurries
NECAC’s homeowner education program offers guidance for home buying from start to finish.
NECAC offers homeowner counseling
Families are provided with free building materials and one-on-one instruction on how to renovate.
Local family receives free building materials for renovation from NECAC
Special education teacher Sarah Talley during a class late Monday morning.
Tri-State school district working to incorporate interventionists for academic aid