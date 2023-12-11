‘Hoodies for the Holidays’ distribution begins Tuesday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new program offered by NECAC provides families hoodies for the winter season.

“Hoodies for the Holidays” was created with the intention of supplying hoodies of all sizes to families in need.

NECAC found that a lot of kids prefer sweatshirts over large coats.

With hoodies more than likely being out of budget for most, they said this is a great way to keep families warm.

Coordinator Crystal Bliss said 55 hoodies have already been donated by local churches with more on the way.

“If there is still a need, you know, we’re going to do this up until Christmas,” Bliss said. “So if there’s still a need after the 12th and our inventory is still good, we’re definitely going to still help families.”

Distribution starts on Tuesday, if you are interested in either receiving or donating hoodies, you can contact NECAC at 573-324-2231.

