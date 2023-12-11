How QPS Foundation grants support local schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - Schools work to ensure children have resources and materials to provide a quality education.

Grants play a big part in helping that goal when budgets run tight. The Quincy Public Schools Foundation has approved more than $70,000 in Dream Big Grants.

QPS Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier said they had an interesting grant cycle this year, as they were able to fund up to 95% of the projects requested.

Lanier said the requests they received from teachers ranged from technology meant to enhance the classroom experience, to athletic equipment. She said the grants help schools further the education experience for students

“Federal funding will provide a kind of streamlined approach to projects, whereas we come in and give students those additional resources and we also give teachers those additional resources,” Lanier said.

Lanier said some of the projects they funded included computers for a journalism class at the high school, marching drum line equipment for the high school, a parent engagement program for Lincoln-Douglas Elementary, and others around the district.

Quincy Junior High School received a $12,000 grant to purchase 30 sewing machines and materials for a life skills class.

Principal Brenda Fleer said their life skills class teaches students budgeting, cooking, and even sewing by hand. She said this teaches them basic tasks they can do around the house. The teacher of the class wants to provide students with more sewing skills with sewing machines. She said these machines will also inspire passion among students.

“We have people who are into fashion so being able to, some of our students who have that love of fashion can start to create, like maybe their own clothing lines and different things like that. I could definitely see that being something kids could do,” Fleer said.

Fleer said it could also lead to more clubs at the school that can use the equipment.

She hopes this will provide more opportunities for students to explore their passions and increase attendance.

She said they are glad to have the grant as it will cover the cost of 30 sewing machines and the materials with it.

She said they are now discussing where they will put the machines and they hope to have them in by next semester.

Lanier said their next round of grant applications will open up January 1.

