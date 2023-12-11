A little warmer today. A little colder tomorrow.

Broken to scattered clouds will gradually clear out leading to plentiful sunshine.
Broken to scattered clouds will gradually clear out leading to plentiful sunshine.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this morning a little colder, with temperatures mainly in the 20s. Winds are light out of the south/southeast. There is a weak low pressure system over southeast Nebraska moving into east/southeast Missouri. This feature has led to some broken to scattered mid and high-level clouds for us. As we head into the afternoon, these clouds will clear leading to plentiful sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest. A few gusts of 20 - 22 mph will be possible this afternoon. The sunshine and southwesterly winds will lead to warmer highs, in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, we will have clear skies becoming mostly clear. Lows will be chilly again, in the upper 20s.

A cold front will push through our region overnight/very early tomorrow morning. This will be a dry cold front passage, as the front will not have enough moisture to produce any precipitation. It will just take our skies from clear to mostly clear. It will have an impact on tomorrow’s temperatures though. We will be colder with highs in the upper 30s. We will not have complete sunshine. With some mid to high-level clouds, I am looking for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Later in the evening and night, more clouds will arrive. This means tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s again.

