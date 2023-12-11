Local family receives free building materials for renovation from NECAC

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A local family received help to do some much needed maintenance and renovations to their home in Missouri.

The Abbey family heard from a relative about the USDA Rural Development Self-Help program offered by the North East Community Action Corporation.

In June, NECAC received around $365,700 over two years to help families in need of repairs around their homes.

Families are provided with free building materials and one-on-one instruction on how to renovate.

The Abbey’s needed new windows near their kids’ bedrooms to keep the warm air in and cold air out this winter.

They said programs like this go a long way for families throughout the community.

“Oh man, it’s such a blessing because when you’re coming from a background of not really having a lot of funds to like fix your house up, something like this to provide it for young families to even do it or even older couples, like it’s just a blessing,” said homeowner Roger Abbey. “It’s just hands down, a straight blessing from the Lord.”

It’s also a blessing for NECAC employees like Howard Sommer, Construction Superintendent for the self-help program.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had because I come out here and I help people fix up their homes. I mean, how much better can you get from that, huh?” Sommer said. “And they are so happy when they get done, it looks so nice and keeps the cold air out in the wintertime. It’s a great job.”

If you are interested in seeing if your family qualifies, you can contact NECAC at 573-324-2231.

