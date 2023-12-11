Missing La Grange man found safe

Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer(La Grange Police Departmnet)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - A missing La Grange, Missouri man was found safe on Sunday, according to La Grange Police Chief Aaron Johnson.

Johnson said they found 55-year-old Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer around 6:30 p.m. in La Grange.

On Friday, Police reported that Boyer hadn’t been seen since his home at 708 S. 8th St. caught fire on Wednesday morning.

