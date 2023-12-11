Models indicate snow flurries

QUINCY (WGEM) - The main focus or the main takeaway for the forecast this week is that we will have slowly warming temperatures. While daytime high temperatures on Tuesday will be running close to what is average, we will see temperatures warming Wednesday through Sunday. Each day the temperatures will be running above normal with a fairly mild forecast high temperature near 50 degrees Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The only potential for wintry weather looks like Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, where there is a quick-moving disturbance running through the mid-levels of the atmosphere. There may be enough energy with this little wave to spur the development of light snow showers.

Snow flurries possible (Brian Inman)

The lower levels of the atmosphere were fairly dry at that time. So, it may be difficult to get that snow to fall to the ground. The next day we will be above freezing, so anything that does fall will just melt away. With temperatures being so warm, I don’t think there would be any impacts on roadways with such a system.

