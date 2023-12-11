NECAC offers homeowner counseling

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Buying your first home can seem like a challenge, but there are resources available for those who may be inexperienced.

NECAC’s Homeowner Education program offers guidance for home buying from start to finish.

Officials said they see first-time buyers getting caught in the loops of credit, budgeting and overall financing.

NECAC has helped 235 families within the last year, they said this is an increase in the number of people needing homeowner counseling.

“Buying a home is probably the biggest purchase we’ll ever make, but it’s the one we know the least about,” said public relations officer Brent Engel. “Nobody told me about buying a home in school and maybe they do now, but probably not. Certainly not all the aspects that go into it. So the NECAC program can really help a lot.”

Engel said the process is different for each family.

“That’s the great thing about this program is that it’s not a set time limit. Usually, it takes anywhere from three to six months, but it could take longer,” Engel said. “A lot of it depends upon your credit, a lot of it depends upon whether you’re able to get a loan right away and there are other factors that go into it.”

You can reach out to NECAC’s Housing Development Office at 573-324-6622.

