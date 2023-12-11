QHS holds annual Vespers

QHS Vespers
QHS Vespers(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday evening, the sights and sounds of the holiday season filled the air at QHS.

This year’s edition of the QHS Vespers concert began with a traditional candlelight processional.

Over a hundred people attended to watch the more than 150 student choir members perform ‘Come Singing Noel’ among other holiday carols.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, the school will have their varsity and freshman chorale along with the symphonic band and strings in concert at the QHS theatre.

