QPS reflects on Jeff Spear’s legacy

Spear was not only a QHS alumni, but also valedictorian of the class of 1974, varsity basketball player and a third-generation supporter of QPS.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the community reflects on the legacy of longtime Quincy businessman Jeff Spear following his death Friday evening, those who knew him said his loss will especially be felt by the school district that benefitted so heavily from his philanthropic efforts.

Spear was not only a QHS alumni, but also valedictorian of the class of 1974, varsity basketball player and a third-generation supporter of QPS.

Superintendent Todd Pettit said Quincy needs more people like Spear.

Pettit said Spear’s support extended to many aspects of the schools. From athletics to academic and artistic excellence.

“He not only contributed financially through the Quincy Public Schools Foundation, but also utilized his position as a successful businessman and third-generation supporter of Quincy Public Schools and that’s very important,” Pettit said, “We need more Jeff Spears in Quincy to ensure the success of all of our students.”

The visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the service will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Both will take place at St. John’s Anglican Parish.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker signs 16 bills including lifting nuclear moratorium and streamlining license renewals
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
Missing La Grange man found safe
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

In the last few months, Carthage Primary School Principal Ryanne Jacoby presented the school...
Tri-State school district working to incorporate interventionists for academic aid
It will allow companies to build small-modular nuclear reactors.
New law ends Illinois nuclear construction moratorium in 2026
AEDs are electronic devices used to diagnose and treat sudden abnormal heart rhythms, which...
Proposed law would require training on emergency opioid-blocking drug in Missouri’s middle, high schools
Spear was not only a QHS alumni, but also valedictorian of the class of 1974, varsity...
QPS reflects on Jeff Spear’s legacy
New law ends Illinois nuclear construction moratorium in 2026