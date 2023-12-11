QPS reflects on Jeff Spear’s legacy

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the community reflects on the legacy of longtime Quincy businessman Jeff Spear following his death Friday evening, those who knew him said his loss will especially be felt by the school district that benefitted so heavily from his philanthropic efforts.

Spear was not only a QHS alumni, but also valedictorian of the class of 1974, varsity basketball player and a third-generation supporter of QPS.

Superintendent Todd Pettit said Quincy needs more people like Spear.

Pettit said Spear’s support extended to many aspects of the schools. From athletics to academic and artistic excellence.

“He not only contributed financially through the Quincy Public Schools Foundation, but also utilized his position as a successful businessman and third-generation supporter of Quincy Public Schools and that’s very important,” Pettit said, “We need more Jeff Spears in Quincy to ensure the success of all of our students.”

The visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the service will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Both will take place at St. John’s Anglican Parish.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.