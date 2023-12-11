Quincy Library launches campaign to bring back Mobile Library after 20 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Library officials on Monday announced the launch of the “Bring the Bus Home” fundraising campaign for a Mobile Library.

Officials stated the campaign’s goal is $49,500 and aims to bring back the Mobile Library in the winter of 2024 and promote accessible education for all.

According to organizers, the Tracy Family has committed to matching donations once $14,000 is raised through the community.

Kathleen Helsabeck, Executive Director of the Quincy Public Library said, “This campaign is not just about raising funds; it’s about revitalizing a beloved resource that plays a crucial role in education and community connection. The Tracy Family’s generous pledge brings us one step closer to making the Mobile Library a reality once again.”

The library is asking those who support the library to consider contributing to the “Bring the Bus Home” campaign for their end-of-year giving, to help meet the $14,000 goal by early 2024.

The Mobile Library, originally known as the Bookmobile, was a vital resource for Quincy, providing access to books, educational materials, and a variety of community programs. Its absence over the last 20 years has been felt keenly by residents who rely on its services for learning and enrichment.

To “Bring the Bus Home” and resume this needed service to the community, the library encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to contribute to the campaign.

Donations can be made online at quincylibrary.org or in person at the library.

