Tri-State school district working to incorporate interventionists for academic aid

Special education teacher Sarah Talley during a class late Monday morning.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials at the Carthage Elementary School District are taking the steps necessary to add extra academic support to their students. Employing a reading and math interventionist has been in conversation for about a year, but Superintendent Dustin Day said they’re closer than ever to having a solution by next school year.

“If they cannot read effectively, it impacts every single subject area,” Day said.

In the last few months, Carthage Primary School Principal Ryanne Jacoby presented the school board with data as it relates to student performance. Each school year, the district screens their students. In the report, 80 students district wide are at “high risk” for reading, and 51 students for math.

Similarly, 96 students are at “some risk” for reading and 91 students for math.

Without an interventionist, Jacoby said it’s putting an extra workload on teachers and paraprofessionals.

“They wouldn’t have to go above and beyond, they could focus on their regular duties and give their regular duties 100%,” Jacoby said. “They can still be doing what they’re doing within their classrooms and my interventionists can still help out when needed, but we can have somebody that’s trained in those areas working with our neediest kids.”

Day said the district is looking to employ at least one interventionist by next school year, but Jacoby is advocating for two. That means one at each of the district’s school buildings.

“Right now if we had one we’d have to split between our building and the middle school and I think that would be a lot for one person to take on with just the need that we have for intervention,” Jacoby said.

Jacoby said an intervention would not be a short, 10 minute style session, but rather like a class period, tailored to each student’s specific needs.

While both schools were designated by the Illinois State Board of Education as “commendable,” which means the district has no underperforming student groups but whose test performance is not within the top 10%, special education teacher Sarah Talley believes the extra position could eliminate students from slipping between the cracks.

“I think we could even service more kids than what we service right now, and then it wouldn’t be such a hodgepodge I would say,” Talley said.

Both Day and Jacoby stressed that the decision to employ an interventionist was driven by data.

In the last year, the district employed an English Second Language (ESL) support to aid students whose primary language is Spanish. Currently, the ESL helps nearly 40 students.

