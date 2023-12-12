ADM gives back to fight local food insecurity

By Hunter Willis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - ADM has partnered with the Salvation Army to give back to those facing food insecurity in the community.

Volunteers with ADM along with the Salvation Army met to prepare food care packages.

Officials say they have enough food to give out around 1600 care packages to those in need.

An ADM official says one reason they chose to help is because of rising food cost.

“This year the cost of food, I feel like has taken a toll on our local community and I feel like this is such a big need this year that we are going to feel for them,” said ADM Commercial Support Specialist Serena Hochgraber.

The food care packages will be given out throughout the rest of the week.

The distribution schedule and location is as follows:

  • Wednesday
    • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admiral Kuntz Armory in Hannibal
  • Thursday
    • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kroc Center in Quincy

