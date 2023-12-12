Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Becky Shackleton
Justin Daniels
Kelsy Kahs
Robert Hurt
Darren Davis
Beatrice Blickhan
Claire Kizer
Terry Moore
Susette Goetz
Joanne Cruse
Rick & Cindy Ramsey
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.