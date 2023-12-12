Cold front arriving this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front is moving through the Tri-States this morning but you would never guess it by looking at the radar. That is due to the lack of moisture and no chance for any rain or snow. This front will bring in cooler air for the day though as winds switch around to the west/northwest. Early morning temperatures will go from the 30s to upper 20s, before rising back into the 30s later in the morning. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday. They will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The west/northwesterly winds will be sustained at about 5 - 10 mph but a few gusts of 20 mph will be possible. An area of high pressure is behind the cold front and will arrive in our area tonight and tomorrow. A narrow band of moisture (rain/snow mix) will attempt to move into our area overnight. However, it is unlikely this precipitation would be able to reach the ground. That is due to the high pressure bringing in dry air. So for tonight, we will just have increasing clouds leading to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall mainly into the 20s.

We will start off the day tomorrow mostly cloudy. Later in the morning and into the afternoon, those clouds will begin to clear leading to some sunshine. Then, late in the afternoon and evening, some thin clouds will arrive. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 40s.

