Economic development meeting to highlight success, future plans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at the Great River Economic Development Foundation say they have a lot to celebrate.

President Kyle Moore said when they hold their annual meeting Tuesday, they will not only highlight past accomplishments but also plan future initiatives.

Moore said past successes include bringing Target to Quincy, bringing 73 new families to the city through their Q-Wrap program and the fact that 40 businesses have signed up for their Business Concierge Program.

He said they plan to announce three new workforce development programs to further help the businesses community in 2024.

“A lot of times in economic development, our current businesses and residents always ask why we always try to attract people from outside of the area and what are we doing for people that are already here?” Moore said.

Moore said the programs are designed to re-skill and re-develop the area’s existing workforce. He said they will continue to support local businesses.

Adams County Board chairman Kent Snider said GREDF has done a great job bringing businesses like Target to the Quincy area, as it’s brought jobs and other businesses along with it. He said he wants to see more businesses come to town, like restaurants and retail, to help bring more jobs to the area. Snider said he also wants to hear or see some more action when it comes to developing the riverfront.

“That can really help the economy and bring a lot of visitors here so we really need to get that off the ground and we’re still stuck in the process of burying the lines,” he said. “We need to get that finished so we can move forward and build our dock, build our amphitheater, whatever we want to do down there.”

Door open for the meeting tonight at 4:45 p.m. at the Oakley-Lindsay Center and the event starts at 5:30 p.m.. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

