Growing Up Before Our Eyes: Blue Devil Basketball is the real deal

By Steve Looten and Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -This was no ordinary victory for the blue devils. Chaminade was big, strong, talented. they challenged every pass and got in Quincy’s face early. the blue devils struggled to get the ball up court, get into their offense, and relax. But rather than wilt under the pressure, they rose to the challenge.

“They’re the most physical team we’ve played so far, I thought we adjusted to that in the second half. and that “gets us?” the win”, said Bradley Longcor.

That intermission gave head coach Andy Douglas a chance to deliver his state of the union address.

“At half time he told us that we were playing super soft and that was the worst half we ever had. in the first half, we weren’t moving the ball as we should have, so we came into the second half with the mentality to move it up the court and go as fast as we can”, said Keshaun Thomas.

They’re back on the court Tuesday night. webster groves is in town, as the devils try to improve to 8-0 on the season.

