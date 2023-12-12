Hancock County school officials again look at potential for penny tax on ballot

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Hancock County voters could once again see a proposition to impose a 1-cent sales tax, or “penny tax,” for all school districts in the county.

A resolution must first be passed be every school board, then it would go to the regional superintendent and finally to the Hancock County Clerk’s Office to be placed on the ballot.

This would be the third time school officials have sought the penny tax, with the latest attempt being turned down in April. This attempt would come in the March, 2024 primary.

Nauvoo-Colusa Superintendent Mark Scott believes this is a “fair tax.”

“It doesn’t matter where you spend your dollars in the county, the 1-cent sales tax is put in a pot and distributed out to the districts based on the number of students they serve,” Scott said.

If the proposition is placed on the ballot and passed by voters, Nauvoo-Colusa is estimated to acquire roughly $80,000 annually. The funds generated have restrictions, however.

For example, the money can’t be used on things like teacher salaries, textbooks, buses or operational costs. Instead, it can only be used on school facility upgrades, mental health resources and school resource officers.

Scott said he’d like to use extra funds for H-VAC upgrades, as the building is currently equipped with in-wall units, and further down the road, roof repair.

“When you already are pretty reliant like we are here at Nauvoo-Colusa on local tax dollars funding your schools, we don’t get a lot of general state aid from the state, these dollars would really help,” he said.

At nearby Dallas City Elementary, Superintendent Alissa Tucker said she’d like to use extra funds to upgrade the school’s camera and security system.

“We would like to have a camera system that integrates with the local police department so they could access our camera system in the case of an intruder or a school safety situation,” Tucker said.

Tucker said if the proposition fails again, that and other projects would be put on hold.

If passed, cars, trucks, RV’s, mobile homes, drugs, farm equipment and parts, farm inputs and service would not be taxed. Also, anything that currently isn’t taxed still wouldn’t be taxed.

As of April 2023, nearly 60 counties in Illinois have a penny tax in place nd 24 others have attempted to pass a tax. In the Tri-States, McDonough, Schuyler, Brown, Pike and Scott Counties all have a penny tax. Roughly 20 counties haven’t attempted to pass a tax.

Of all Hancock County schools, Hamilton School District is projected to get the most share of the tax, taking 23% of the total county fund, amounting to $233,608 per year.

