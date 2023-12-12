Hannibal man airlifted from Highway 61 crash near New Lodon

Crash
Crash(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A Hannibal man was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gavin Golden was traveling north on Highway 61 near New London, Missouri, when another driver who was traveling west attempted to make a right turn from West 5th St. onto Hwy 61 heading north and was struck by Golden.

According to MSHP, the other driver reported no injuries.

