Heart Pumping Panthers: Late game dramatics seal Monroe City Tournament Title

MONROE CITY, MISSOURI (WGEM) -Tie game...two point two seconds left in the fourth quarter. would you trust yourself to make a buzzer beater?

Palmyra had faith in Clare Williams to make that shot.

“I just kind of hoped and everyone’s face is talking about it in the locker room was just kind of like in shock and not even trying to go for a rebound and it went in, and everyone was cheering”, said Clare Williams.

Anytime South Shelby and Palmyra face each other it’s a close game that comes down to the wire. And for the players it means something more.

“It’s always between us in the Monroe City Tournament and just getting in a lead and we just know they’re going to back for us, so we have to be ready for the defensively.”

With the win over South Shelby. The panthers are now 5 and 0 on the season.

The team is filled with a lot of talent and new head coach Kelsey Stuart says the community is behind them.

“Oh, I love it and that’s something else, not only the respect and support for girls’ basketball which is amazing to me, which is what drew me here, but just the support. It’s amazing to be here, I just feel so blessed to be here”, said head coach Kelsey Stuart.

Even though this team is rocking and rolling now, there’s still things they want to improve and work on.

“Goals going forward, just definitely defense side, getting those rebounds is always key. Getting as many points in the paint as possible and just doing what we can”, said Williams.

There are still 13 games left in the season, but if this panthers team plays like they have been, they should have another successful year.

